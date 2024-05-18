JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,837 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of JELD-WEN worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,442,000 after buying an additional 344,435 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 302,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 179,998 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 103.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 161,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,370,000 after purchasing an additional 157,383 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:JELD opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 2.32. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 304,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,634,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.