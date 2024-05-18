Jenny Winter Sells 95,220 Shares of Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Stock

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) insider Jenny Winter sold 95,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.83), for a total value of £214,245 ($269,084.40).

Animalcare Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Animalcare Group stock opened at GBX 229 ($2.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 193.01. The company has a market cap of £137.65 million, a PE ratio of 11,450.00 and a beta of 0.48. Animalcare Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($3.01).

Animalcare Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Animalcare Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. Animalcare Group’s payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

About Animalcare Group

Animalcare Group plc develops, sells, and distributes licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets. The company also offers microchipping and other associated services. It operates in Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, other European countries, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

