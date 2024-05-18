John H. Wright Sells 50,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director John H. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$621,000.00.

Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.36.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

