John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.30

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $699.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TNF LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $233,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

