JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.17 and last traded at $54.17. 625,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,691,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.09.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,166 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,320,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

