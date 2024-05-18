JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.17 and last traded at $54.17. 625,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,691,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.09.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.