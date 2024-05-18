JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,881 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,485,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,710. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

