Judd Merrill Acquires 37,500 Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) CFO Judd Merrill purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $14,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,076,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,802.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Aqua Metals stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $49.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
AQMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday.
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.
