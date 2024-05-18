Judd Merrill Acquires 37,500 Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) CFO Judd Merrill purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $14,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,076,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,802.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aqua Metals Price Performance

Aqua Metals stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $49.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,957,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 559.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 618,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 524,888 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aqua Metals by 1,573.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,708 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

