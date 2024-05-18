Kadant Inc. (KAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on August 8th

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Kadant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kadant to earn $10.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KAI opened at $278.67 on Friday. Kadant has a 1 year low of $186.99 and a 1 year high of $354.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kadant will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Report on KAI

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,798 shares of company stock worth $2,899,004 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.