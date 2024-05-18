Kadant Inc. (KAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on August 8th

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
Kadant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kadant to earn $10.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.
Kadant Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of KAI opened at $278.67 on Friday. Kadant has a 1 year low of $186.99 and a 1 year high of $354.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, April 29th.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,798 shares of company stock worth $2,899,004 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kadant
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.