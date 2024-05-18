Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) Posts Earnings Results

Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter. Kartoon Studios had a negative net margin of 164.98% and a negative return on equity of 90.92%.

Kartoon Studios Stock Performance

Kartoon Studios stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. Kartoon Studios has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Institutional Trading of Kartoon Studios

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOON. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Kartoon Studios during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kartoon Studios during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kartoon Studios during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Kartoon Studios Company Profile

Kartoon Studios Inc, a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; and Spin Master Productions.

See Also

