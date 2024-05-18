KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KB Home Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE KBH traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,865. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

