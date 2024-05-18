KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KB Home Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE KBH traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,865. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

