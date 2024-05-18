Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stake Raised by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 111.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,078,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674,293 shares during the period. Kenvue makes up about 3.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.27% of Kenvue worth $109,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 572.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 576.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 31,071,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,622,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.24. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.