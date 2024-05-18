Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

NYSE KEYS opened at $157.30 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

