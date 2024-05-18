Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,816 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

