Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,272,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,792,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,394,000 after purchasing an additional 81,949 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,101. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

