Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,617,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,923,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,351,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after acquiring an additional 721,534 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,125,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,032,000 after purchasing an additional 452,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,099,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. 4,982,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,642. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.