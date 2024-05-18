Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.1 %

NOC traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.22. 966,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $467.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.16. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

