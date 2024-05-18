Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after buying an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,098,000 after purchasing an additional 133,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,013,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,291,000 after purchasing an additional 122,252 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $7.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.06. 4,098,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,091. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

