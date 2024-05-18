Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO traded up $9.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $286.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.