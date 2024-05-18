Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,900 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,531,000 after acquiring an additional 900,445 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,430,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,660,000 after acquiring an additional 838,651 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.23. 5,827,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,397. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.