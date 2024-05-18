Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,294 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after buying an additional 1,184,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,167,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,176,000 after acquiring an additional 168,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,557,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,021. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

