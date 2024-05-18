Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,739 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 157.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,449,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.08. 2,112,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,762. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

