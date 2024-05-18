Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,363 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,112.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.53. 12,303,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,386,171. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.