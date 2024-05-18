Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 141,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 82.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,585. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

