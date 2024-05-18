Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,499 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,076,000 after purchasing an additional 408,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Exponent by 89.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after acquiring an additional 280,600 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,778 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 33.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 114,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,343,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Exponent Price Performance

Exponent stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.18. 151,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,648. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.84.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $193,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,221 shares of company stock worth $682,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.