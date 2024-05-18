Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,018,000 after buying an additional 73,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,451,000 after acquiring an additional 190,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,453,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,682,000 after acquiring an additional 79,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,816,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,272,000 after acquiring an additional 142,729 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.29. 682,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,254. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.