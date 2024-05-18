Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,494 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 101,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

FPE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. 581,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,172. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

