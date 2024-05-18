Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.06.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $207.04. 1,180,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $267.25.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.