Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 161,103 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 161,103 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $326,171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,563 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,416,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,486 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

DIS traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,355,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $188.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

