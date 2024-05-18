Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,494 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,681. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

