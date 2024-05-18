Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 586 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,725 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,135,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $195.02. 4,534,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,191,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $196.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

