KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

KNOP opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.96 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. EWA LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

(Get Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.