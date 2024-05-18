Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KURA. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.94.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of KURA stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Kura Oncology’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth about $92,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

