Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $950.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $957.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lam Research news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 5.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $912.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $559.41 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $933.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $839.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 29.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.