Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a hold rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $957.95.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $912.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $933.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $839.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $559.41 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 29.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,519,576,000 after buying an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,414,111,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

