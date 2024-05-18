Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

