Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$28.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins cut shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

LB stock opened at C$27.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.92 and a 52-week high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$258.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.80 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.813986 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

