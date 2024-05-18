Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder bought 5,050 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $219,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,975 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $300,572.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 720,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder bought 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,397.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,775 shares of company stock worth $1,179,621. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.