Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.5 days.

OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.98. Legrand has a twelve month low of $91.91 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.80.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Legrand had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Legrand will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

