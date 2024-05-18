Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter Sells 102,418 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 102,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $2,286,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 56,743 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,246,076.28.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

