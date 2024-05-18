Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CFO Octavio Espinoza Sells 5,873 Shares

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $505,136.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,090.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Octavio Espinoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $446,818.96.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Octavio Espinoza sold 140 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $12,384.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $94.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,367,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,097,000 after purchasing an additional 191,870 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 325,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,655,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 490,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after buying an additional 62,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

