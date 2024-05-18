Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CFO Octavio Espinoza Sells 5,873 Shares

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $505,136.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,090.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Octavio Espinoza also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 17th, Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $446,818.96.
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Octavio Espinoza sold 140 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $12,384.40.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %
Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $94.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,367,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,097,000 after purchasing an additional 191,870 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 325,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,655,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 490,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after buying an additional 62,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ligand Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.