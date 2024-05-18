Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSPD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,101. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

