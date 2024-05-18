Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at TD Securities

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. 2,425,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,101. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.34. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,287,000 after acquiring an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,653,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 295,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,517,000 after buying an additional 427,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

