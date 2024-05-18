Lindenwold Advisors INC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.01. 472,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.