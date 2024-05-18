Lindenwold Advisors INC Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lindenwold Advisors INC reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,493,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,745,000 after acquiring an additional 61,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,685,000 after acquiring an additional 43,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Biogen by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,763,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.57. The stock had a trading volume of 985,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,932. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

