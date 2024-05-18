Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lindenwold Advisors INC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Invesco LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $8,983,706. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 1.1 %

Progressive stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.