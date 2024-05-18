Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $388,000 Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Lindenwold Advisors INC trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 513.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total value of $1,583,747.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,449.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total transaction of $1,583,747.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,449.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,611 shares of company stock worth $4,711,897. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $196.09. 134,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.63 and a 12 month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

