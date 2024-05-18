Lindenwold Advisors INC Purchases 1,623 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC owned 1.81% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KORP. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period.

Get American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA KORP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.91. 2,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,961. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $46.69.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1773 dividend. This is an increase from American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.