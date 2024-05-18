Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 134 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lindenwold Advisors INC lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises 3.1% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.81. The company had a trading volume of 895,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.13 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.52 and its 200-day moving average is $285.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,298 shares of company stock valued at $33,247,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

