Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 14 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lindenwold Advisors INC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.4% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $30.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $912.07. 910,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,166. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $933.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $839.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $559.41 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $957.95.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

