Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 1,607 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Lindenwold Advisors INC decreased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 35.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $62.08. 1,014,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,923. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.33. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

